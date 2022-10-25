AM Solutions announces post processing solutions to line-up for Formnext 2022

× Expand AM Solutions M1 Basic

AM Solutions has announced that two post processing machines will be on show at the upcoming Formnext exhibition in Frankfurt in November, at booth C18 in Hall 12.

The M1 Basic and C1 machines will feature on the stand alongside another four systems, representing what the company says is the 'most comprehensive array of additive manufacturing post processing solutions' at the event.

AM Solutions says that the success of the company is based on its more than eight decades of experience in supplying finishing and post processing technologies for traditional manufacturing processes. The company says it is able to pragmatically address the unique characteristics of AM post processing from this perspective.

Daniel Hund, Head of Marketing at Rösler/AM Solutions, said: “Formnext is a pivotally important show for the AM sector, and for AM Solutions it is a perfect venue for us to talk to our many existing and new customers in the AM space. The M1 Basic which will be featuring on the stand is AM Solutions’ all-round post processing solution for the surface smoothing and polishing of single parts and small batches, and is able to handle both plastic and metal AM parts.”

With the M1 Basic, multiple parts can be simultaneously treated in separate processing chambers through the installation of divider plates, and it features a software package which allows the storage of post treatment processing programs, reducing the risk of operator errors according to AM Solutions.

The company also says that during the smoothing and polishing of parts, the machine also enables the creation of a perfect surface for painting or dye, an important aspect of improving aesthetics.

× Expand AM Solutions C1

Hund added: “Alongside the M1 Basic, I am pleased to announce that our C1 post processing machine will also be on view. The C1 system is an excellent tool for the automated and cost-efficient post processing of photopolymer components. It is equally effective on precision functional components, design objects with extremely fine structures, and complex prototypes.”

The C1 system contains features that can guarantee the optimal use of compounds and to minimise operating costs according to AM Solutions. These include a fill level control system and an integrated saturation (contamination sensor).

Hund continued: “Key process parameters such as temperature, cycle times and the degree of contamination of the compound are continuously recorded and saved with a data logger. This ensures full compliance with industry demands regarding quality control and consistency of the processing results.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from PepsiCo, Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.