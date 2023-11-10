AM Solutions secures partnerships with Shapeways, EOS & FKM Additive Manufacturing

× Expand AM Solutions Jules Witte, Plant Manager at Shapeways in Eindhoven and Tobias Schamberger, Head of Sales at AM Solutions shake as the companies agree a partnership.

Rössler Group’s AM Solutions has announced partnerships with Shapeways, EOS, and FKM Additive Manufacturing at this week’s Formnext event.

Shapeways has agreed to join its Beta Partner Programme for the company’s C2 Liquid Color Smoothing technology, having previously invested in AM Solution’s S1 and S2 technologies earlier this year – the latter of which followed another beta programme.

AM Solutions’ C2 uses a two-in-one Liquid Color Smoothing process to smooth and dye parts in a single pass. With both functions performed by a single machine, the process chain is streamlined and the total capital investment is reduced.

“Our interest in the C2 from AM Solutions is because it provides AM part post-processing results that are increasingly demanded by both our B2B and B2C customers,” commented Jules Witte, Plant Manager at Shapeways’ Eindhoven-based facility. “As a company, we are known for our commitment to quality and reliability, placing customer requirements at the core of our operations, and continuously pursuing top-notch solutions to meet their demands.”

AM Solutions’ partnership with EOS, meanwhile, will see the companies focus on advancing the entire additive manufacturing process chain, so that individual steps become ‘increasingly automated and significantly more economical.’

“In order to truly scale AM production, all steps within the value chain – including post-processing – must work in concert, providing a complete solution for our customers,” commented Virginia Palacios, Chief Business Officer Polymer at EOS. “With AM Solutions, we have found a partner with the capabilities to reach the next level in automating the AM process chain. We share the same goal and enrich each other with our different competencies and decades of experience on both sides.”

With FKM Additive Manufacturing, AM Solutions is working to optimise the SLS printing process, enabling high quality and cost-effective series production with intelligent post-processing solutions.

As a starting point, FKM has purchased an S2 system from AM Solutions, with it set to be used to fully automate the post-processing of powder-bed plastic parts in a continuous process.

"When it comes to series production, two factors play a decisive role for us: quality and cost-effectiveness. We have identified post-processing as a very important lever," offered Matthias Henkel, Managing Director of FKM. "At the last Formnext, we began discussions with AM Solutions, explored joint possibilities and finally came to the conclusion that AM Solutions, with all its experience and expertise, is the right partner for us to achieve these goals and further expand our leading market position.”