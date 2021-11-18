AMT launches next-generation 3D printing surface finishing systems at Formnext

× Expand AMT

AMT has announced the launch of two next-generation PostPro Surface Finishing (SF) systems based on the company’s patented chemical vapour smoothing technology.

The additive manufacturing post-processing company is offering two different sizes of the PostPro SF systems: the PostPro SF50 (formerly known as the PostPro3D MINI) and PostPro SF100 (formerly known as PostPro3D), which have processing chambers of 50 litres and 100 litres respectively. Both versions are compatible with ‘all major OEM printer technologies from HP to Desktop Metal’ and are available for purchase immediately via. Range of flexible purchasing models.

AMT has developed the latest generations of these surface finishing platforms on the back of user feedback, garnered from 72 customers over the last 50 months. The new PostPro SF systems are said to reduce overall part cost, increase consumable recycling efficiency and offer a reduced cycle time of 25%. PostPro SF50 has been designed to address prototyping and low volume production needs – with an average of 134 parts able to be processed per 100-minute cycle – while the PostPro SF100 is designed for high volume production – with an average of 269 parts able to be processed at a 25% reduced cycle time. ‘Power users’ can also deploy an upgraded ‘+’ version of the SF100 system, which features enhanced consumables recovery and pricing, as well as reduced processing cycle times. When compared to the old PostPro3D system, users of the SF100+ can achieve a 188% increase in the number of parts processed per minute and a 55% reduction in TCO, per AMT.

Meanwhile, all SF systems boast a 75% reduction in form factor compared with the PostPro3D, are ‘industry 4.0 ready’ with seamless connection with external MES and ERP systems, and boast front loading process chambers for ‘enhanced ergonomic performance.’ AMT is exhibiting the new PostPro SF systems at its Formnext booth in Hall 12.1, Stand C139.

“Our mission has always been to develop new technologies that create commercial breakthroughs and enable the mass adoption of additive manufacturing,” commented AMT CEO Joseph Crabtree. “We first achieved this five years ago with the development of the world’s first chemical vapour smoothing technology, PostPro3D, delivering end-use ready parts and to date is the most adopted chemical vapour smoothing technology on the market.”

