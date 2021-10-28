AMT raises $15m in Series B funding round

× Expand AMT

AMT has raised $15 million in its Series B financing round, bringing its total amount raised to $25m.

The post-processing firm attracted new investment from Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions and 15th Rock Ventures, while receiving funds from existing investors like Foresight Group, DSM Venturing, Midwest Additive Ventures and NPIF-Mercia Equity Finance. Previous waves of investment came in October 2019 and March 2021.

AMT intends to use the funds to facilitate the roll out of the new generation of its PostPro SF vapour surface finishing system, while also scaling the company’s commercial operations and further growing its IP portfolio, which currently includes over 40 granted and pending patents.

“Although 3D printing has been around for 20+ years, it is only now that we are starting to see the transition from low volume prototyping to end use manufacturing at scale. Our automated 3D printed part finishing platform is enabling blue chip companies to manufacture everything from critical medical suppliers to industrial components,” commented Joseph Crabtree, CEO and founder of AMT. “We are proud that all of our current investors have recognised the progress we’ve made and are continuing to support our vision to transform the 3D printing industry. This investment will allow us to commercialise and scale our end-to-end PostPro DMS Platform, for which we have already taken orders and deliver on our vision of using 3D printing as a viable alternative to traditional manufacturing.”

“We are looking forward to being a strategic partner of AMT,” added Laurent Tellier, CEO of Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions. “This investment is in line with our ambition to be the preferred provider of surface finishing solutions for 3D printed components.”

