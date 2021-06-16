Arburg and Oryx Additive announce post-processing partnership

Arburg has partnered with Oryx Additive to provide users of its Freeformer 3D printing system with support removal and finishing solutions.

Oryx Additive’s SCA finishing equipment has been designed to remove solvent-based or water-soluble support materials, enabling hands-free processing of finely detailed and industrial geometries.

Argurb’s Freeformer machine produces functional parts from plastic granulates commercially used in injection moulding equipment. With Arburg Plastic Freeforming, users can additively manufacture one-off or small-volume batches, leaning on a material database that consists of a wide range of amorphous and semi-crystalline thermoplastics.

By aligning with Oryx Additive, Arburg has moved to ensure the removal of supports and finishing of surfaces during the printing of such materials is as efficient as possible.

“Our vision at Oryx is to achieve the full potential of additive manufacturing by building a trusting and collaborative partnership with end-use and OEM customers,” commented Keith Jeffcoat, CEO at Oryx Additive. “We are thrilled to partner with one of the most highly acknowledged world leaders in the injection moulding industry as they build and expand the Freeformer technology into the additive manufacturing space. With Freeformer, Arburg has forged a new path towards industrial 3D printing by enabling the accessibility and use of advanced materials which were not attainable in the past. The combined use of the Freeformer technology and the tried-and-true SCA product family allows for reliable printing and finishing expected of industrial end-use parts.”

“The Freeformer is the first additive manufacturing machine developed by a plastic injection moulding technology company. It answers the market demand for increased flexibility and low unit cost models, built from proven end-use material granulates,” added Argurb’s National Sales Manager for Additive Gerry Berberian. “The highly effective, simple and very reliable post-processing available on the Oryx products were an ideal fit for our approach to market.”

