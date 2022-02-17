Byrnes Dental Lab adopts DEMI 430 post-processing system to support 3D printing production efforts

× Expand Byrnes Dental Lab

Byrnes Dental Lab has installed a DEMI 430 resin removal platform from PostProcess Technologies to support its 3D printing operations.

The UK-based dental lab uses multiple Carbon M2 Digital Light Synthesis systems to produce bite registration parts, special trays and surgical guides.

For years, Byrnes Dental Lab has removed excess resin from its 3D prints using IPA dunk tanks, but was not getting the consistency, repeatability and predictability it needed to increase production volumes. By installing the DEMI 430 system, the company is confident it will see improvements to the efficiency of its post-print workflow.

“The DEMI 430 has put a big smile on everyone’s faces here at the Byrnes Dental Lab,” commented Ashley Byrnes, co-owner of Byrnes Dental Lab. “The improvement to our production workflow was immediately evident after only three days of use. It has allowed us to create a predictable and consistent post-process workflow for our ever-increasing production volumes.”

PostProcess’ DEMI 430 platform utilises Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology to remove excess resin via the company’s proprietary detergents. The support of software intelligence ensures that printed parts are uniformly and consistently exposed to the detergent and cavitation throughout the post-print process.

“We are pleased to see how quickly the DEMI 430 removed the post-print bottleneck for Byrnes Dental Lab while simultaneously improving the health and safety of their workflow with the near elimination of Isopropyl Alcohol (IPA) from the post process,” offered Ken Whild, Head of Sales UK & Ireland, PostProcess Technologies International. “We are confident that the DEMI 430 will enable them to continue revolutionising the dental industry from start to finish.”

