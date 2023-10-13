DyeMansion delivers its 1000th post processing system for plastic 3D printing

× Expand DyeMansion Members of the DyeMansion team with the 1000th system before it was shipped to the customer.

DyeMansion, a leader in post processing solutions for industrial plastic 3D printing, has announced the sale of its 1000th system to ZEISS Vision Care. The company says that as the team takes pride in the milestone, it also takes pride in sharing the essence of the journey and commitment to transforming the way products are manufactured.

Felix Ewald, CEO and Co-Founder of DyeMansion said: “I am incredibly proud of this milestone and what it represents. DyeMansion’s technology is at the forefront of shaping the future of manufacturing. We are not just selling machines; we are paving the way for a new era of production and the industrialisation of additive manufacturing.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all our team, our customers and partners who have placed their trust in our technology over the last years. It has been an amazing journey since we sold our very first machine back in 2016. Your faith in our innovations has been instrumental in reaching this achievement.”

The 1000th system delivered is a Powerfuse S, the company’s advanced vapour smoothing system for industrial manufacturing. The buyer, ZEISS Vision Care, is a leader in the ophthalmic industry, providing lenses, instruments, applications and platforms to opticians, retailers, and optometrists.

Organic prescription and photochromic lenses are developed and produced at the company’s site in Aalen, Germany. This plant also develops manufacturing technologies and applications that are used in prescription production at ZEISS worldwide.

Read more: DyeMansion announces Powerfuse S system for Polypropylene will launch later this year

“We chose the Powerfuse S from DyeMansion because the system is perfectly tailored for finishing our 3D printed plastic parts. For use in our cleanroom environment, the surface quality requirements are extremely high. At the Aalen site, we additively develop and manufacture, amongst other things, tools and components for the production of individual precision eyeglass lenses,” said Andreas Dangelmaier, Head of Engineering Design at ZEISS Vision Care.

Dangelmaier continued: “For this, Industry 4.0 capabilities, precision, and connectivity of the DyeMansion system are indispensable. Of course, we also particularly like the sustainability aspect due to the non-toxic and biodegradable polishing medium.”

The 1000th system was sold through DyeMansion sales partner Solidpro. Solidpro Director of Manufacturing Solutions Patrick Schnitzler said: “We are excited to support our customer ZEISS Vision Care with yet another post processing solution. At the same time, we warmly congratulate our valued partner DyeMansion on reaching the impressive milestone of 1000 units sold.

“The partnership with DyeMansion is a key to our success, as DyeMansion’s finishing systems are the perfect complement for industrial 3D printing with HP Multi Jet Fusion technology.”

DyeMansion was founded in 2015, and has now grown to a team of 95 employees. The team started with the introduction of the first colouring solution for SLS parts according to the company, and has since expanded its portfolio.

DyeMansion now offers integrated end-to-end post processing workflows for advanced depowdering, surfacing, and colouring solutions. The company is headquartered in Planegg, near Munich, Germany, and also has a presence in Austin, Texas in the US.

In early 2023, DyeMansion were involved in creating the Wilson 3D printed airless basketball prototype. You can read TCT's conversation with the creators here.