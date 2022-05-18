DyeMansion announces Powerfuse S system for Polypropylene will launch later this year

× Expand DyeMansion PP part before and after post-processing with the Powerfuse S PP.

DyeMansion has announced Powerfuse S post-processing updates for Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) and Polypropylene (PP) at RAPID + TCT.

The company has tuned its VaporFuse Surfacing technology of the Powerfuse S to make it compatible with Lubrizol’s ESTANE 3D TPU material, while also revealing it will introduce the Powerfuse S PP system at Formnext. Parts finished with the Powerfuse S PP are on display on Booth #1920 at RAPID + TCT this week.

At RAPID + TCT, DyeMansion has commenced its search for pilot customers for the Powerfuse S PP, which the company claims has been well received by market experts who have seen the first parts. Those experts are said to have assessed the surface quality standard of the Powerfuse S PP as suitable for industrial use today.

The technical specifications of the Powerfuse S PP are nearly identical to the standard Powerfuse S, but for the use of a specially developed bio-based solvent for PP materials. This new solvent has already been successfully tested with all common PP materials on the market so far from HP, BASF, EOS, ALM, Prodways, AM Polymers and Covestro.

“One of the biggest limitations in additive manufacturing is material availability,” commented Felix Ewald, CEO and co-founder of DyeMansion. “Enabling the use of PP will be a big driver for further growth in our industry. We are very happy that we found a way to provide injection moulding like surfaces and enhanced properties through our Powerfuse S PP and we are very much looking forward to seeing the first high-volume use cases soon.”

DyeMansion has also sought to optimise its Powerfuse S solution for Lubrizol’s ESTANE 3D TPU material, which is characterised by abrasion resistance and high mechanical properties that can complicate traditional vapour polishing.

This process is available immediately and promises to reduce surface roughness to a minimum and seal the surface of TPU parts to make them ready for application in industries like orthtoics and automotive. At RAPID + TCT, DyeMansion is highlighting the Quatro Prosthetic Sock from medical technology company Quorum, which is one of the first applications using this material with the Powerfuse S.

