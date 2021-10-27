Formlabs adds Form Wash L & Form Cure L to SLA 3D printing portfolio

× Expand Formlabs

Formlabs has announced the launch of its Form Wash L and Form Cure L automated post-processing units to support the Form 3L and Form 3BL 3D printing platforms.

The Boston-based firm introduced the Form 3L and 3BL systems in April 2019, with shipping of the Form 3L commencing a year later. With the additions of the Form Wash L and Form Cure L, Formlabs says it has now completed its large-format Stereolithography (SLA) ecosystem which is considered capable of enabling cost-effective, large-scale production of ‘professional-quality parts.’ The Form Wash L and Form Cure L are available for pre-order immediately, with most units expected to ship in Q1 2022.

Compatible with Formlabs’ entire line of SLA 3D printers, the Form Wash L and Form Cure L automate the additive manufacturing workflow by offering pre-programmed settings that have been tuned to each Formlabs resin. The Form Wash L cleans parts after the printing step, before the Form Cure L ensures each part achieves peak mechanical properties and dimensional accuracy. Both post-processing units have been validated and are compatible with the majority of Formlabs’ SLA materials, including the company’s biocompatible, sterilisable materials.

By introducing the Form Wash L and Form Cure L platforms, Formlabs believes it is making it easier for companies to bring additive manufacturing for production in-house at an affordable cost.

“The introduction of our large format printers, Form 3L and Form 3BL, enabled Formlabs to open up our industry-leading SLA 3D printing technology to a whole new group of users at an accessible price while maintaining the professional quality Formlabs is known for,” commented Dávid Lakatos, Formlabs’ Chief Product Officer. “With the addition of the Form Wash L and Form Cure L to our SLA ecosystem, we are providing even greater ease-of-use and automation to our customers.”

“I can’t imagine trying to take advantage of the Form 3L system without Form Wash L and Form Cure L,” offered Paul Lake, Lead Engineer at Watts Water Technologies. “I am looking forward to utilising the Form 3L throughout our organisation so we can streamline the development of our products across the company.”

