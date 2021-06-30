Fraunhofer IAPT enters 3D printing post-processing collaboration with PostProcess Technologies

Fraunhofer IAPT/ PostProcess Technologies

Fraunhofer IAPT has partnered with PostProcess Technologies to carry out research into the automated production of parts using FDM 3D printing technology.

Through the collaboration, Fraunhofer IAPT has installed a PostProcess DECI support removal platform and will look to promote ‘the end-to-end systemised digitisation’ of their fused deposition modelling processes. The aim of the alliance is to design a fully integrated and automated production line centred on FDM 3D printing with a seamless support removal process.

Often, parts printed with FDM technology require the use of soluble support structures that later need to be removed in a subsequent process step. PostProcess Technologies has developed and commercialised the Volumetric Velocity Dispersion (VVD) technology to address the resulting drawbacks, which include extended dry times and inconsistent results. VVD is a software-driven technology that uses a series of high volume and flow jet streams to spray bidirectionally with a perpendicular linear motion for mechanically assisted support removal. This technology will form a crucial part of Fraunhofer’s efforts as it looks to further research in optimised additive manufacturing applications.

“Based on our converging views regarding the industrialisation of additive manufacturing, for which post-processing is a crucial element, we are certain that the digitisation of the FDM process chain is a decisive step,” commented Dr Philipp Imgrund at Fraunhofer IAPT.

Fraunhofer IAPT is also working with PostProcess Technologies on the surface finishing of metal parts, leaning on the PostProcess DECI Duo platform. Here, high precision test specimens in a range of materials will be processed, with Fraunhofer also looking to provide highly accurate measurements and analysis of the finished parts.

“We are proud to be collaborating with such a well-respected pioneer in additive manufacturing research and look forward to continually develop new data-driven innovations for additive with the help of this new partnership,” added Florian J. Künne, General Manager for DACH & APAC, PostProcess Technologies.

