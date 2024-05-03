IFC Intelligent Feeding Components GmbH cuts cost by 70% with AM Solutions' S1 post-processing system

× Expand AM Solutions

IFC Intelligent Feeding Components GmbH has purchased an S1 shot blast machine from AM Solutions - 3D post processing technology.

The German company has expertise in work piece feeding and assembly technologies, as well as 3D printing, and has moved to adopt an S1 system to enhance the surface finish of printed applications such as orthopaedic arm braces.

IFC Intelligent Feeding Components selected the S1 machine after a thorough testing process, opting for a solution that uses poly beads because it offers a longer service than glass beads and creates a surface finish that 'has a more pleasing colour and a satin feel.'

Before integrating the S1 system, printed parts were unpacked and shot blasted manually. Now, with a solution that allows IFC Intelligent Feeding Components to clean and finish parts in a single operation, the company is saving 70% in labour costs. It is also now handling two times the quantity of arm braces, with members of staff also having more time to complete other tasks.

"Today, we increasingly handle smaller work piece batches. To remain cost-efficient, we must automate our manufacturing operations and must have total process stability," said Dominik Riegg, who manages the additive manufacturing department at IFC Intelligent Feeding Components. "Post-processing is an essential link in our manufacturing chain and is a lot more than just making a product 'pretty'. In the end, automated post-processing is essential for achieving consistent high quality and allows us to expand technological possibilities. Our S1 system amortised itself in 1.5 years but its positive effects for our production will last for a long time."