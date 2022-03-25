LPE automates 3D print post-processing with three DyeMansion machines

× Expand LPE installs trio of DyeMansion post-processing machines

LPE (Laser Prototypes Europe) has expanded its in-house selective laser sintering capabilities with the installation of a trio of post-processing systems from DyeMansion.

Designed to automate the finishing of polymer laser sintered parts, the Belfast-based 3D printing service provider says the machines will ‘cut lead-times, reduce prices, and guarantee production-grade surface quality.’

The trio includes DyeMansion’s next-generation Powershot C for cleaning, Powershot S for surfacing and DM60 for dyeing, enabling complex parts to be finished with a semi-glossy aesthetic and dyed in almost any colour via DyeMansion’s DeepDye Colouring (DDC) process. Parts finished with DyeMansion's technology are also biocompatible, safe for food contact, and heat and light resistant, and have been applied to a range of applications from custom 3D printed prosthetics to automotive parts and industrial products.

Tom Walls, Managing Director at LPE commented: “We’re delighted to have these cutting-edge machines added to our arsenal. This truly changes things for our SLS customers quite significantly, and we’re excited to get working on some finished parts for them and to hear their feedback.”

The installation represents the latest significant investment LPE has made in its additive manufacturing capabilities in just the last 12 months. Last year, the company celebrated a milestone of three decades in the industry with a £500,000 investment in new machinery including an NEO 450 from Stratasys’ RPS brand, Figure 4 from 3D Systems and P396 from EOS.

