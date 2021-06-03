LPE installs new 3D printing machines from 3D Systems, EOS & RPS

× Expand LPE

Laser Prototypes Europe (LPE) has installed three new 3D printing systems from three different vendors at its Belfast facility.

The company has invested in the NEO 450s from Stratasys’ RPS brand, the Figure 4 from 3D Systems and the P396 from EOS in order to expand its 3D printing repertoire and enhance the service it provides to its customers.

After the installations, LPE now has six Stereolithography platforms, three EOS Selective Laser Sintering systems and three Figure 4 machines. The company has been using 3D printing technology for 30 years, supplying both plastic and metal parts to a range of clients in the UK and Ireland. It has looked to build on its reputation with three additional machines, with the NEO 450s platform selected because of its capacity to produce parts with ‘outstanding accuracy and detail at speed’. This, LPE believes, will enhance its ability to supply part into the medical sector.

“Our medical work has increased steadily over the years, and with the recent events we have experienced a huge surge in the requirement for medically approved materials,” commented LPE Engineering Director Patrick Walls. “Adding a new fast NEO 450s machine running Watershed allows us to help companies hit their lead-times with high quality SLA models.”

LPE has sought to integrate the EOS P396 platform, meanwhile, because of its improved consistency, laser power and build rate, and its capacity to produce high quality parts suitable for both prototyping and production needs. Its third investment into 3D Systems Figure 4 offering has been made to ensure LPE can meet an increasing demand for ‘accurate, tough, detailed small parts’.

“The three new machines are testament to the ongoing demand from our customers, not just for prototypes but also for ongoing production work,” added LPE Managing Director Tom Walls. “Our investment in this state-of-the-art technology will increase our capacity to deliver high quality parts with extremely fast turnaround times. We strive to be at the forefront of a very fast-moving industry, so this constant re-investment in the technologies is vital for LPE.”

