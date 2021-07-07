Nexa3D launches xWASH post-processing unit for NXE400 SLA 3D printer

× Expand Nexa3D Nexa3D's xWASH post-processing unit.

Nexa3D has announced the launch of an automated washer system that can process a full build volume of the company’s NXE400 stereolithography 3D printing platform.

The company says that users of its xWASH system can reduce the cost of their post-processing operations by up to 75% compared to other post-processing units, while also realising ‘orders of magnitude throughput gains.’

Completing Nexa3D’s end-to-end polymer production portfolio, the xWASH is equipped with bidirectional agitation and variable speeds; features an adjustable cleaning cycle and saturation time; is supported by preprogrammed cleaning recipes; and works exclusively with Nexa3D’s sustainable xCLEAN washing detergent. Operators are able to programme wash cycle durations and control the speed and direction of water agitation via the xWASH’s touchscreen, with Nexa3D promising higher production yields and consistent quality.

“As demand for additively manufactured parts in volume production applications increases, the consistency of mechanical properties and finishing details is more important than ever, meaning there is greater need for automated, controlled, validated and sustainable post-processing solutions,” commented Nexa3D COO Kevin McAlea. “Our new xWASH matches the build volumes and process requirements of our ultrafast NXE400 3D printer, giving manufacturers repeatable and consistent control of their washing cycles. It also represents the final step in our end-to-end validated workflow, completing our suite of ultrafast photoplastic production system.”

“The arrival of xWASH underscores our commitment to circular economy principles by minimising process waste – it is optimised for our eco-friendly xCLEAN detergent, which lasts three times longer than isopropyl alcohol and produces less waste,” added Brent Zollinger, Head of Customer Success for Nexa3D. “By leveraging the benefits of sustainable materials like this, our integrated washing solution empowers manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint like never before.”

