PostProcess and EOS announce strategic partnership to enable more sustainable automation

PostProcess Technologies and EOS have announced a distribution partnership to provide a fully automated and sustainable depowdering solution for EOS customers.

The Variable Acoustic Displacement (VAD) technology solution will complement the EOS printer product range, and automate gross depowdering for 3D printed parts, according to PostProcess.

PostProcess says the partnership makes it easier for customers to procure post-printing solutions, further enabling end-to-end digitisation of the workflow.

Existing methods of powder removal include highly manual or semi-automated solutions, which, according to PostProcess, can cause safety and sustainability issues in certain cases. The new solution using VAD is thermodynamically controlled with video and infrared monitoring while releasing, transferring, and recovering loose powder particles.

“We are proud to solidify this partnership with EOS, a global leader in industrial 3D printing, to help end users more easily adopt the complete workflow of additive manufacturing and scale their operations,” said Jeff Mize, PostProcess CEO. “EOS stands behind their sustainability objectives and shares in our dedication to ensuring additive manufacturing scales sustainably.”

Nikolai Zaepernick, Chief Business Officer at EOS, said: “This partnership with PostProcess provides a digital connection that enables traceability and connectivity. We found the perfect match with PostProcess in providing our customers with sustainable automated post processing for their delicate and complex parts manufactured using the EOS P 500.”

VAD technology was first introduced by PostProcess in 2020, and as part of the validation process, the company says the technology has been operating successfully with large industrial customers, processing hundreds of SLS cakes and thousands of parts in production environments.

Former PostProcess VP of Marketing Diana Robbins spoke to TCT - shortly after the VAD launch - about bringing automated post-processing solutions to the 3D printing space.

