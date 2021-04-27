Primary Manufacturing installs PostProcess Technologies DEMI 430 resin removal platform

× Expand Primary Manufacturing Employees & Solution

3D printing service provider Primary Manufacturing has installed PostProcess Technologies’ DEMI 430 resin removal platform to support its service offering.

Primary Manufacturing will deploy the DEMI 430 resin to complement its Carbon DLS and 3D Systems Figure 4 3D printing capacity.

Connecting the PostProcess Technologies resin removal system to the rest of its digital workflow, the company believes it will allow them to achieve their desired throughput and productivity levels, which were previously hampered by traditional resin removal methods. The DEMI 430 platform uses Submersed Vortex Cavitation to remove excess resin by submersing parts in PostProcess’ proprietary detergents. PostProcess’ software capabilities support this process by ensuring parts are ‘uniformly, consistently and reliably’ exposed to detergent and cavitation.

“We are committed to serving small businesses and tech giants alike, but the ability to do that stems from keeping up with the latest technological advances,” commented Ladd McCluskey, President at Primary Manufacturing. “While it’s easy to primarily focus on the latest and greatest print technologies, it’s clear to us that digitised post-printing is essential to levelling up productivity and throughput. Above all, we’re delighted at the ability of the PostProcess solution to make resin removal safer, more pleasant and less time-consuming for our team – who are the key to our success.”

“We’re pleased to see the DEMI 430 enabling efficiencies at one of the United States’ top additive companies while simultaneously maintaining the high part quality that Primary Manufacturing is renowned for,” added Nate Harris, Vice President of Sales, North America, PostProcess Technologies. “We look forward to seeing how our digitised approach and specially developed resin removal detergents will continue to revolutionise throughput for Primary Manufacturing.”

