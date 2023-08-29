Reichenbacher and Solukon collaborate to combine unpacking and depowdering of metal 3D printed parts

× Expand Solukon

Solukon and Reichenbacher have collaborated to combine essential post processing steps and enable ‘the first’ automated box unpacking solution for 3D printing. Solukon says that the project is taking its system of removing powder automatically from parts manufactured with laser powder bed fusion (LBPF) processes and creating a single system to handle both the unpacking and depowdering post processing steps.

After the LBPF process, the printed part is in what is commonly referred to as a ‘powder cake’ of unused metal powder in a container. Unpacking the part from the powder cake typically involves vacuuming and clearing away powder.

Once parts are uncovered and removed from the container, they are placed in a Solukon system in order to automatically remove any unfused metal powder from the interior of the complex part. Using programmable two-axis rotation and vibration, the powder becomes fluid and can flow out of the interior channels in a controlled manner.

Solukon says that it is essential to the project is that not the part alone, but rather the entire container in which the part sits is loaded into the SFM-AT1000-S. The Reichenbacher box has a removable bottom and sides, and its secured via a zero point clamping system, then rotated upside down, and the first of the loose powder from the powder cake is emptied automatically. Discharged powder is fed directly into an external material preparation station.

The user then removes the box frame with an external mobile lifting device or crane, so that the part is fully accessible. The Solukon system then cleans the part using SPR technology with programmable two-axis rotation and adjustable vibration.

With the SPR-Pathfinder software, the motion sequence in the Solukon system can be calculated in advance using the part’s CAD file. The SFM-AT1000-S can accommodate boxes of up to 800 kg and, with the help of a high frequency knocker, can loosen stubborn powder clumps in the parts interior channels according to Solukon.

Andreas Hartmann, CEO and CTO of Solukon said: “The SFM-AT1000-S with box unpacking is a project with a high degree of automation. Furthermore, it demonstrates how flexibly our systems can be used for individual customer solutions. We are happy to support Reichenbacher in their project unpacking boxes of laser-melted metal parts. This is how, together, we create a real competitive edge for Reichenbacher’s customers. Together with Reichenbacher’s Additive Manufacturing Team, led by Dr. Alexander Kawalla-Nam, this has led to an industry-ready automation solution in record time.

“With Solukon, we once again have a system in our portfolio that has a truly unique selling point and makes us stand out in the area of postprocessing against standard solutions on the AM market. This puts Reichenbacher in a position to map the entire 3D printing process chain. We thank Mr. Hartmann and team for their openness and fast execution of the project.”