Rivelin Robotics & Solukon team up to launch system for powder removal and finishing at Formnext

Rivelin Robotics and Solukon have announced a partnership that will see the former’s precise robotic solutions for support removal and finishing aligned with the latter’s SFM-AT800-S powder removal solution.

This, the partners say, has been driven by customer demand with both companies having identified customer challenges around the efficiency of post-processing metal 3D printed parts.

Both companies have identified a need for robotic compressed air blasting, localised and targeted vibration to assist with depowdering large parts, robotic sensing solutions to inspect air flow in cleared channels, powder blasting and various media blasting for surface enhancement. As such, they have partnered to develop a ‘full concept working system’ that will be introduced at Formnext next month.

"We're thrilled to hit the ground running at Formnext with our partner, Solukon. This isn't just another trade show for us; it marks a year since we debuted, and we've made some significant strides,” commented Robert Bush, CEO of Rivelin Robotics. “Our Rivelin NetShape Robots have gone from blueprint to reality, and alongside Solukon, we're crafting automated solutions for post-processing metal AM parts—exactly what the industry's been calling for. It's all about delivering real value, and we're doing it in spades."

Andreas Hartmann, CEO / CTO at Solukon Maschinenbau added: “One trend that is emerging in additive manufacturing is that the internal channels and cavities of parts are getting even more complex. Our aerospace customers in particular have exceptionally high requirements and often work with sticky behaviour materials like copper that require advanced automated depowdering. With programmable rotation, targeted vibration and thanks to our SPR-Pathfinder® software without any human programming efforts, we also get the aerospace parts powder-free with our Solukon technology in a reliable and repeatable way. A very useful task for an integrated robot in our SFM-AT800-S is a channel cleanliness check with blowing or the removal of powder deposits from the surface of the components. We are very glad to have found this experienced partner for automated finishing in Rivelin.”

Rivelin Robotics will be exhibiting in Hall 12.0 booth #E41, while Solukon will be exhibiting in the same hall on booth #D42.