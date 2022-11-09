Sauber Technologies extends additive manufacturing technology partnership with AM Solutions

× Expand Sauber Technologies/AM Solutions A handshake between Mr. Hansen, COO Sauber Technologies and Mr. Löhnert Managing Director Rösler Oberflächentechnik GmbH

Sauber Technologies has extended its additive manufacturing technology partnership with AM Solutions, a brand of the Rösler Group.

The partnership was sealed in 2021, and has now been extended for two additional years, with the companies saying the decision is a logical consequence of a “valuable and trustful” relationship that has provided results for both parties.

Automated post processing of additively manufactured parts is essential for Sauber Technologies for the economical production of repeatable and high-quality printed parts, according to the company, especially on an industrial scale.

Since the partnership began, Sauber has been using the post processing technology from AM Solutions, with parts being produced for the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42. Sauber and AM Solutions are collaborating in the field of SLA post processing, to develop solutions to maximise the efficiency of the cleaning process and support removal. AM Solutions shot blasting and mass finishing machines are being used at the company.

Christoph Hansen, COO Sauber Technologies, said: “Over the past year, the partnership with AM Solutions has been of fundamental importance, as several business practices of our group have been employing them, from the wind tunnel models to the most experimental components, and of course, our Formula One cars.”

Hansen continued: “AM Solutions have brought their excellent experience and solutions to Sauber Technologies, helping us creating 3D printed parts faster and in a more efficient way, two essential qualities for an ever-evolving business like ours. I am glad to be extending our partnership with the Rösler Group, and I am already looking forward to seeing what else we could achieve together in the future.”

Volker Löhnert, Managing Director of Rösler Oberflächentechnik GmbH, said: “The extension of our partnership with Sauber Technologies is an important milestone for AM Solutions – 3D post processing technology. The team has a long tradition of using additively manufactured components in its Formula One cars and has been therefore interested in exploring the vast opportunities that 3D printing offers in terms of design, material selection, and lightweight construction.”

Earlier this year, Sauber and the Alfa Romeo F1 Team also extended a partnership with Additive Industries until 2025.

