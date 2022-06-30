Sauber Technologies & Additive Industries extend partnership by three years

× Expand Additive Industries/Sauber Technologies

Sauber Technologies and Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have extended their partnership with Additive Industries for another three years.

Additive Industries’ MetalFAB additive manufacturing platform has been used by Sauber Technologies since 2017, with four systems currently deployed.

In 2017, the organisations agreed to work together for an initial three years, but that was extended to 2022 in 2018. Due to the success of the collaboration, the partners have agreed to work together through to 2025, with the focus on ‘productivity, part reproducibility and industrial series production.’ Since its initial deployment of the MetalFAB system, Sauber Technologies has been able to reduce cycle times in the manufacturing of parts for wind tunnel models, F1 race cars and third-party businesses.

“Over the course of our successful partnership, Additive Industries have become an essential ingredient in the offering of Sauber Technologies,” Christoph Hansen, COO of Sauber Technologies. “Ever since we introduced the MetalFAB systems to our processes, our in-house capabilities have increased in a significant way: Additive Industries continues to provide us with the best way to manufacture the most advanced parts for our motorsport operations, as well as our growing cohort of customers, reducing lead times, costs and waste while pushing forward the boundaries of technology.”

“We are very proud to be constantly recognised by Sauber Technologies for our class-leading automated industrial metal additive manufacturing solutions,” added Mark Massey, Chief Commercial Officer at Additive Industries. “We encourage each other to push our boundaries and to innovate. We are committed to continuing our long-term partnership grow and evolve in the coming years.”

