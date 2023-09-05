Sauber uses S1 shot blast machines from AM Solutions for post processing 3D printed parts

× Expand AM Solutions/Sauber Technologies Sauber's Vitor Sousa with the S1

Sauber Technologies and AM Solutions have been closely cooperating for post processing of 3D printed plastic and metal parts since 2021 according to the companies. Since 2022, Sauber has been using an S1 shot blast system, purchased from AM Solutions, for the post processing of HiPAC components produced with the SLS printing technology.

The S1 performs cleaning and surface finishing steps in a single machine with only one blast media according to AM Solutions.

Vitor Sousa, team leader for additive manufacturing of plastic components at Sauber Technologies said: “Since the S1 system can handle multiple functions, it reminds us a bit of the multi-functionality of a Swiss army knife. While in the past we had to manually rework and shot blast the printed components separately, today we only have to remove the finished parts from the S1 and visually inspect them. With an average batch size of 20 work pieces we save at least two hours of valuable time per post process cycle.”

AM Solutions says that the system is useful when handling delicate components with complex shapes during post processing. The blast media used by the S1 is made from polystrol.

“In the past we used glass beads, which were less expensive. But because of their high wear-rate they had a considerable shorter life span. The polystyrol media offers a 15 times higher usable life resulting in significantly lower operating costs. An additional benefit is that compared to glass beads the polystrol media creates more attractive and shiny surface finishes,” said Sousa.

“In addition, we do not have to change the blast media for the process steps ‘cleaning’ and ‘surface finishing’. And the risk of media contamination by using two different media has been completely eliminated.”

Sousa explained how the standard S1 was too large to fit into the set up at Sauber, and a solution with a lower footprint was required according to the team leader. To meet this challenge, AM Solutions modified the S1 with the creation of a mobile dust collector, as well as developing a space-saving version of the S1 for the treatment of white SLS material at Sauber Technologies.

By processing the white SLS and the black HiPAC components in separate machines, the risk of discoloration was eliminated says AM Solutions.

Sousa concluded: “With AM Solutions we have a partner who offers not only standard equipment but who perfectly understands our requirements and provides us with tailormade solutions. On the basis of this highly successful technological partnership, other engineering developments are already on the drawing board.”