SKZ Würzburg invests in Rösler AM Solutions' S1 shot blasting system

German research institute SKZ Würzburg has invested in an S1 shot blast system from Rösler AM Solutions to aid its studies into the effect of blast media on the surface of 3D printed parts.

SKZ is a centre for plastic materials research with an additive manufacturing unit based in Würzburg. The organisation participates in a host of research projects, while also developing training programmes for companies interested in investing in 3D printing technology.

To support its research efforts, SKZ has invested in an S1 shot blasting system, reporting that its ‘uncomplicated blast media exchange’ allows the institute to create quick and direct comparisons between different media like glass, ceramic or poly beads.

To do this, SKZ uses CT scanning to analyse the effects of different blast media on the surface finish of parts. This research allows SKZ to determine which blasting media are the most suitable for any given application. Orthotic or prosthetic implants, for example, would need to be post-processed with poly-beads rather than glass so as to prevent microfine glass debris. While assessing which blasting media should be used for which part, SKZ also analyses surface qualities produced by different processing parameters.

“For volume production, the repeatability of the results and time are essential parameters, which we study carefully,” commented, SKZ Senior Scientist for Additive Manufacturing Kevin Popp. “With our manual shot blasting operations, the surface finishes were all over the board. The S1 produces consistent surface finishes on large work piece volumes, even on extremely complex components like brain gears with their delicate gear tooth geometries.

“In the past, it took us a whole day to blast 300 pieces and the results were highly inconsistent. Today, we just need 15 minutes for the same work piece volume, with excellent, consistent surface finishes. Of course, we consider ourselves as a pathfinder for additive manufacturing and want to guide the people to this technology in a sensible manner.”