Solukon Digital Factory Tool integrated into Authentise's aMES

Authentise has announced the integration of the Solukon Digital Factory Tool into its advanced Manufacturing Execution System (aMES).

Solukon’s Digital Factory Tool is a sensor and interface management solution, which is said to allow easy integration of automated powder removal in a digital additive manufacturing process by providing continuous documentation and real-time monitoring.

By integrating this solution into Authentise’s aMES workflow management engine, the company believes users will be able to benefit from improved post-process inspection recording and recycling of recovered materials. They will also be able to receive real-time alerts which will highlight any deviations during the process and aid in powder recovery. Since aMES already captures data from additive manufacturing machines and manages the printable geometry, the system passes this information onto Solukon automatically, and appends the insights to the existing aMES part report to ensure end-to-end traceability.

“By partnering with Authentise, we are taking the next logical step after the introduction of the Solukon Digital Factory Tool,” commented Solukon CEO & CTO Andreas Hartmann. “Seamless data collection an interpretation throughout the entire production post-process is the only way to achieve true production line in additive manufacturing. Together with Authentise, we are closing the gap in data transparency and open the way for real industry 4.0 projects.”

“This is the first time that Authentise has extended its ability to communicate beyond additive devices into post-processing equipment,” added Authentise CEO Andre Wegner. “The benefits are immediately obvious: higher labour and material efficiency, as well as better traceability for users. The partnership is driving near immediate return on investment for our users. The collaboration proves once again that customers can benefit from leaders in AM workflow joining to create tools that not only benefit the customer but make the all-important step to creating pathways to more sustainable industrial additive manufacturing.”

Moving forward, the partners intend to integrate Solukon’s automated toolpath creation into the Authentise aMES to help users identify the optimum automated powder removal process for their specific application.

