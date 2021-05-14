Somfy deploys PostProcess Technologies' resin removal technology to ramp up prototyping efforts

× Expand PostProcess DEMI

Somfy, a manufacturer of automatic controls for homes and buildings, is using PostProcess Technologies' DEMI 430 resin removal system in tandem with 3D Systems' Figure 4 3D printers to enhance its product development processes.

The company, which serves 58 countries around the world, says it has achieved ‘better prototyping flexibility’ with the Figure 4 machines, while the DEMI 430 has allowed it to ramp up their prototyping volumes by processing several batches every day.

Having installed the Figure 4 systems at its internal prototyping department (the Add Lab) in Cluses, France, Somfy has been turning prototype parts around within the same day, allowing the company to move through design iterations much quicker. With Somfy’s prototyping volumes picking up, the company has followed up the Figure 4 installations with the deployment of the DEMI 430, which uses Submersed Vortex Cavitation technology to remove excess resin from printed parts.

Using the DEMI 430, Somfy is said to have achieved significant savings thanks to the longevity of PostProcess’ detergent, which lasts up to six times longer than isopropyl alcohol. This longevity reduces the need for frequent detergent changeouts, which helps to enable more productivity for Somfy during product development. Somfy is now planning to add more printers to its operations to continue scaling its prototyping efforts.

“The DEMI 430 has quite literally been a breath of fresh air here in the Add Lab,” commented Philippe Bendel, Somfy’s Prototyping Lab Manager. “It’s assuring knowing that this solution allows us the opportunity to grow and scale while maintaining the safest and most sustainable environment possible for our employees. We’ve already been impressed with the level of personalised support we’ve received from the PostProcess team and look forward to continuing to experiment with new resins without having to worry that the post-printing process may slow us down.”

