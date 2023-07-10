SprintRay launches ProWash S with cloud connectivity for simplified 3D printing workflow

× Expand SprintRay SprintRay 3D printing ecosystem featuring the new ProWash S

SprintRay has announced the launch of ProWash S, a ‘core piece’ of post processing hardware that cleans and dries 3D printed parts. The company says that with advanced software and cloud capabilities, ProWash S connects SprintRay hardware devices to automatically pass print jobs between devices from 3D print to cure.

“ProWash S represents a big step toward a smarter dental workflow,” said Hossein Bassir, Chief Product Officer at SprintRay. “We’ve taken all the lessons learned from the award-winning Pro Wash/Dry to make targeted improvements, from advanced cloud features to a new user interface that is helpful and intelligent.”

ProWash S features a 5 inch touchscreen computer equipped with advanced networking, allowing it to send and receive print job data. Accessing SprintRay Cloud allows it to receive ‘critical information’ from the Pro S printer before washing, such as resin type and processing instructions, and pass curing information to the ProCure 2.

Read more: SprintRay announces new Canadian distribution agreement to expand access to 3D printing for dental professionals

The onboard system also provides step-by-step instructions for common workflow tasks and scheduled maintenance. The company says that with the automation of cloud-based job handoff, this reduces the number of decisions and touchpoints, improving repeatability and reducing training needs.

SprintRay says the new hardware features optimised motor dynamics and washing profiles that improve wash quality across all resin types while reducing overall cycle time. It also includes a new drying fan and allows users to create custom cleaning profiles.

“SprintRay has been a game-changer in my practice the past 6 years,” said Steven Shao, DMD. “With the remarkable ProWash S and its seamless one-touch operation, we are taking clinical efficiency and user-friendliness to a whole new level.”