Wematter launches second generation Density 2021 post-processing unit

Wematter has announced the launch of its second-generation Density 2021 water-jet cleaning cabinet for post-processing.

The Density 2021 Gen II unit has been made available through the Gravity SLS ecosystem as part of a monthly subscription package, and as a stand-alone solution to complement existing 3D printing workflows. Though being introduced alongside Wematter's office-friendly SLS offering, the Density 2021 Gen II platform is also compatible with resin and filament based 3D printing processes.

Wematter’s Density 2021 module uses high-pressure water to treat powder-based 3D printed parts at reduced cycle times, per Wematter, and is now equipped with a drying feature that utilises a compressed air gun to quickly test printed after water blasting. The company says that removing excess material with its water blasting method has reduced the finishing time by 83% in some cases. Density connects to a standard wall socket and uses a closed system to recirculate water, meaning access to a drain or external water connection is not required.

Introducing the second generation of the Density 2021 platform, Wematter has implemented a series of product enhancements. Among the new features are a larger protective window that lets in more light and provides better visibility; a larger filter that collects more excess powder; a larger chamber volume which provides increased water capacity and facilitates the post-processing of larger/ more print jobs; gloves in a new position and shape that allows users of varying heights to find a comfortable working posture; and a fully cast cleaning chamber with continuous sweeping surfaces and a dehumidification system.

“This new model has not only taken the machine’s visual design to the next level; the changes to Density 2021 Gen II also improve the user’s workflow while significantly reducing maintenance for each unit,” commented Wematter CEO Robert Kniola. “The versatility makes Density 2021 Gen II the obvious post-processing choice for 3D printers, whether you are cleaning powder in the powder bed fusion segment, removing wax from a PolyJet printed part or removing soluble support structure such as polyvinyl acrylate from an FDM print.”

