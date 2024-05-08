DB ESG expands additive manufacturing services for UK rail industry

× Expand DB ESG DB ESG's digital manufacturing strategy includes obsolescence, bespoke components, and 3D scanning.

DB ESG has announced the expansion of its Digital Manufacturing (DM) services to the UK rail industry.

The rolling stock engineering provider says the expansion demonstrates ‘significant growth and development’ in an area which includes the use of 3D printing and 3D scanning to address rail supply chain and engineering challenges.

Daniel Hartley, Digital Manufacturing Business Lead for DB ESG said: “A clear commercial strategy was set up for DM, including 3 clear business streams: obsolescence, bespoke components, and 3D scanning. Alongside the commercial strategy, a technical strategy has been established focused on research and development into different materials, new technologies, and innovative processes. This has provided us with endless use cases and established our position as the market leader for Rolling Stock Digital Manufacturing.”

DB ESG has supported over 93 individual projects for 20 different customers through its DM activity since 2018. It uses a range of 3D printing materials, from carbon-reinforced polymers to metals which meet all the relevant railway standards including fire compliance and structural requirements, to produce single-unit parts on demand for delivery in a matter of days. The company says its digital manufacturing strategy has enabled vehicles to remain in service and improved the overall efficiency of the UK rail sector.

Nick Goodhand, Managing Director, DB ESG added: “We were the first in the UK to place 3D printed parts into commercial service on a passenger train in 2019. Since then, we have rapidly expanded our offering and have provided Digitally Manufactured components and services to major OEMs, TOCs and ROSCOs. From individual parts to entire fleet fitments.”

DB ESG says its approach to additive manufacturing components extends further than obsolescence and is being used to redesign parts for improved reliability and performance, in addition to bespoke components and manufacturing aids along the production line.

Deutsche Bahn has been at the forefront of adoption of AM technologies in the rail industry with a range of applications ranging from metal rail stops to braille handrail signs inside stations. In September the company certified the use of Essentium’s High Speed Extrusion 3D printing platform to help 'increase the availability of its fleet by replacing parts and tools quickly and efficiently.' Elsewhere, companies like Wabtec are using metal AM to manufacture parts like pneumatic brake panels for its transit rail vehicles or reimagine pantograph manifolds that are installed in their thousands on high-speed trains around the world.