EOS, BEAMIT & Boeing partner with Assembrix to develop cross-continent distributed additive manufacturing model

Manufacturing software provider Assembrix is working with Boeing, EOS, BEAMIT and 3T Additive Manufacturing to demonstrate a cross-continent distributed 3D printing network.

The distributed 3D printing solution uses EOS additive manufacturing platforms and leans on Assembrix’s cloud-based Virtual Manufacturing Space (VMS) software. Assembrix’s VMS promises a fully controlled system of 3D printers, overseeing the entire workflow from the part model to verified additively manufactured component in a ‘simpler, secured and more efficient’ production process. The software company was one of the first members of the EOS Developer Network, while BEAMIT-owned 3T Additive Manufacturing is a long-time user of EOS 3D printing technology.

Combining technology from Assembrix, EOS and Boeing with a blockchain, the companies say they have proved out the viability of a fully digitalised, global distributed additive manufacturing model. By ensuring a tight ‘on machine’ integration between Assembrix and EOS software, BEAMIT and 3T Additive Manufacturing have been able to leverage the capabilities of Assembrix software via the EOSPRINT and EOSCONNECT APIs and create their end-to-end distributed solution.

Among the features of this distributed network are the ability to securely assign jobs to specific machines with an IP protected and auditable transaction trail, and the ability to monitor the progress of said build jobs in real-time. It also collected data from each machine, which can be monitored to ensure the parameters as defined by the customer – such as machine bay humidity, temperature, print speed or cooling – are being met.

Having successfully demonstrated the distributed additive manufacturing solution, the partners believe they have made a major step towards enabling a ‘secure and transparent’ additive manufacturing supply chain model that can be used by companies, such as Boeing, around the world.

“We are providing our clients with a virtual additive manufacturing factory, where 3D printers using a variety of technologies and in different geographic locations are remotely and securely controlled,” commented Lior Polak, CEO of Assembrix. “This concept is breaking the boundaries of traditional manufacturing and makes distributed additive manufacturing a reality. We are delighted to partner with industry-leading players in aerospace, automotive and medical to showcase our additive manufacturing secured network and see clients around the world embracing and leveraging our technology. Today more than ever, we see an increasing need for such a solution.”

“Being able to securely connect the customer directly to the AM machine, anywhere in the world, has been a long-standing vision within the community,” added Dan Johns, 3T Additive Manufacturing CEO and BEAMIT Group CTO. “The end-to-end digital integration of a supply chain transforms the business model of traditional manufacturing to a scalable and flexible network of virtual warehouses for on-demand supply, with security and quality embedded into the system.”

