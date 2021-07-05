Markforged 3D printing technology to be used in Australian meat processing plants

× Expand Konica Minolta

Markforged is working with Konica Minolta Australia and the Australian Meat Processor Corporation to deploy its 3D printing technology in meat processing plants.

The organisations believe their ‘world-first, industry-owned additive manufacturing service model’ could help red meat processors within Australia ‘revolutionise’ equipment maintenance.

They have agreed to participate in a three-year programme that will seek to realise such benefits, with two Markforged X7 machines being used in rotation by Australian processing plants and a Metal X system being set-up at Konica Minolta’s Sydney facility.

With the Markforged X7 machines being installed at each processing plant for four-eight weeks before rotating to another facility, companies will be able to create pre-metal prototypes and non-metal end-use parts, before assessing whether buying permanent units would be suitable. The Metal X system will be operated in Sydney, where plastic prototypes made at each processing location can be sent to be made out of stainless steel and other metals within 24 hours. A read meat 3D parts database library is also being developed to ensure all parts are quality controlled.

“The need for sovereign capability for the Australian supply chain coupled with Australian government support for local food and beverage manufacturing has resulted in organisations looking to adopt innovative practices,” commented Matthew Hunter, Innovation Product Marketing Manager, Konica Minolta. “Konica Minolta Australia is proud to partner with AMPC in getting this world-first capability off the ground.”

“We are very excited about brining Markforged’s Digital Forge to AMPC and AMPC’s members to support maintenance, repair and operation needs,” added Richard Elving, Director of Sales Asia-Pacific at Markforged. “Supply chain issues can be costly and time-sensitive and with these tools in place, AMPC will provide a competitive advantage to its members that enables processes facilities to react quickly to solve problems right on the manufacturing floor.”

The AMPC is also set to explore how 3D printing can be used to support supply chains within other Australian food, agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.