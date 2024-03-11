Ricoh & NC State University partner to address supply chain challenges with 3D printing

Ricoh is to partner with North Carolina State University (NC State) to address supply chain challenges through the application of 3D printing technology.

Considered one of the nation's top graduate programs for additive manufacturing, NC State will focus on research and development of new additive manufacturing applications. Together, they will open a Centre of Excellence which will function as the 'nerve centre' for Ricoh's Managed 3D print services network, enabling product teams to design, prototype and iterate product designs in-house.

Results from Ricoh's initial pilots have seen significant reductions in cost and time when prototyping has been brought in-house. A leading provider of process control and yield management solutions is said to have expanded Ricoh's onsite managed services remit to include onsite 3D-printing and cut time and cost by nearly 90 percent by bringing its prototyping in-house.

"Ricoh's Managed 3D-print services will help manufacturers accelerate innovation and product development through rapid, onsite prototyping," commented Gary Turner, Senior Director, Additive Manufacturing at Ricoh. "As the applications for additive manufacturing grow, adopting an as-a-service model leverages existing onsite 3D-printing expertise and resources to shorten time while minimising any additional capital investment.

"Ricoh's partnership with NC State provides our Managed Services customers with direct access to additive manufacturing best practices and resources they wouldn't have on their own. We are able to drive efficiencies through our teams onsite, as well as address unique challenges through the COE."

"Additive manufacturing has significant potential to reduce supply chain complexity and drive innovation in a myriad of industries," added Mark Schmidt, Ph.D., NC State's associate vice chancellor for partnerships. "Partnering with a company like Ricoh with its vast onsite network will help prepare students for impactful careers and identify new opportunities to advance research."