VELO3D announces James Shih as VP of Supply Chain Management

VELO3D has appointed James Shih as its Vice President of Supply Chain Management as it looks to meet the demand for its metal 3D printing systems.

His primary responsibility in the role will be to build strong supply chains for its Sapphire Systems, including mechanical parts, electronics and materials used in the printing process.

Prior to joining VELO3D, Shih was a Director of Supply Chain Management at Bloom Energy, while he also held roles at Logitech’s and Foxconn’s production facilities in supply chain, programme management and business development. In these roles, Shih is said to have developed expertise in ‘strategic sourcing, price/cost analysis, quantifying value-added manufacturing, and contract renew.’

As he joins VELO3D, Shih will focus on directing, planning and advocating all aspects of VELO3D’s supply chain, while also being responsible for ensuring healthy inventories across the company’s manufacturing and distributing facilities. Additionally, he will work with customers to support VELO3D’s broader customer satisfaction effort.

“Companies that are doubling or tripling their growth in a single calendar year encounter a unique set of supply chain challenges that require progressive, strategic solutions,” commented Shih. “We estimate the current addressable market for additive manufacturing is more than $2 billion and that will expand as machine and production costs decrease due to economies of scale. For VELO3D to Makena significant impact in the market, and to meet its growth targets, we will need strong supply chain partners and I look forward to addressing these challenges.”

“Companies are continuing to rethink how they set up their supply chain ecosystems to ensure they have contingency plans to secure necessary materials through multiple trusted suppliers,” added VELO3D CEO Benny Buller. “We’re fortunate to have James join us with 20 years of experience in electronics, technology and energy sectors, as well as a history of working with suppliers around the world. By bringing him on to lead our supply chain efforts, we can poise ourselves for growth by building healthy, sustainable supply chains.”

