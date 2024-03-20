Würth Additive Group launches Digital Inventory Services for secure distribution of IP

× Expand Würth Additive Group AJ Strandquist at AMUG Expo AJ Strandquist, CEO, Würth Additive Group, at AMUG Expo during DIS Global demo.

Würth Additive Group has introduced its Digital Inventory Services inventory management product as it bids to enable the secure transmission of intellectual property (IP) to different locations worldwide.

Launched at the AMUG Conference in Chicago last week, the new Digital Inventory Services platform has been designed to ensure controlled distribution of parts, with files able to be digitally distributed ‘securely and profitably’ within a matter of minutes.

Integrating seamlessly with Würth’s vendor-managed inventory programs, systems and software, Digital Inventory Services offers customers the chance to develop their full-scale digital inventory solutions.

"Managing millions of different SKUs across four continents has equipped me with both the knowledge and first-hand challenges of inventory management,” commented Larry Stevens, Executive Vice President of Würth Industry for Asia Pacific. “Our experience has demonstrated how digital inventory, complemented by our world-class Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) programs, significantly aids our clients directly on the factory floor. With the launch of Digital Inventory Services, the Würth Group reaffirms its commitment to providing top-tier physical and digital inventory solutions on a worldwide scale. I extend my congratulations to the Würth Additive Group for their innovative endeavours, which enhance our ability to support our customers globally."

Wu2rth Additive Group CEO AJ Standquist added: "We're committed to delivering reliable and impactful digital supply chain solutions. With a straightforward implementation process, cost-effective options, and comprehensive support, our mission is to empower businesses in the industrial sector to leverage digital inventory effectively. Most importantly, our goal is to make global supply chain just a little easier to manage."