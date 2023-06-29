Würth Additive Group CEO joins 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force

× Expand Würth Additive Group CEO AJ Strandquist joins The 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force

Industrial 3D printing specialist Würth Additive Group has announced its CEO AJ Strandquist has joined new task force focused on the use of additive manufacturing (AM) technology within the automotive repair industry.

The 3D Printing in Auto Repair Task Force has bold ambitions to revolutionise the automotive collision repair process with 3D printed parts. The goal is to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of automotive repair by allowing collision repair professionals to access replacement parts faster and on-demand, while minimising inventory, waste and environmental impact. The task force is also said to be exploring the potential for to 3D print custom parts and components that are not currently available through traditional manufacturing methods. Würth Additive aims to support the initiative with parts printed via its advanced digital inventory management program DIS3DP.

The task force was initially launched in April this year by AM veteran Harold Sears and is thought to be an industry first. Sears, who has spent more than three decades working with rapid prototyping and AM technologies, was formerly Technical Leader of Ford’s Additive Manufacturing Technologies and led the integration of 3D printing technologies into Ford’s manufacturing environment. Most recently, he was appointed Additive Manufacturing Senior Advisor for IperionX, a developer of low carbon titanium for advanced industries, including electric vehicles and 3D printing.

When the initiative was first announced, Sears commented: “By exploring the use of 3D printing in repair work, we can find new and innovative ways to improve services and offer more efficient and cost-effective solutions to parts supply and collision repair businesses.”

Strandquist's involvement was announced during the International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) Global Summit 2023 in Italy this week. Strandquist described his enthusiasm for the “groundbreaking initiatives of this task force and for the future collaboration of this thought leadership.”

Strandquist said: “I appreciate the Würth organization for supporting the vision of digital infrastructure, and Würth Additive’s unwavering commitment to these efforts. I look forward to working with my new colleagues on the task force to take the next steps in implementing additive manufacturing best practices, integrating digital inventory management solutions, and helping to shape the transformation of the automotive repair industry through the innovations of 3D printing.”