Aectual furniture 3D printed with recycled Lenovo e-waste heads to CES

× Expand Aectual/Lenovo Aectual and Lenovo showcase 3D printing collaboration at CES 2024

Visitors to CES this week are invited to take a seat and experience the 3D printed fruits of a collaboration between Lenovo and Aectual, a Amsterdam-based producer of printed architecture and interiors, which showcases how e-waste can be turned into functional additively manufactured products.

First unveiled at the consumer electronics company’s Lenovo Tech World event in October, the partnership sees Aectual’s circular economy 3D printing concept used to turn materials from waste electronics, such as laptops and server components, into furniture.

The 3D printed poufs presented at CES 2024 were produced using Aectual’s large-format polymer extrusion technology, which has previously been adopted by brands like Tiffany and Nike to manufacture sustainable, bespoke interiors in unique feedstock such as ocean waste, and bio-based terrazzo flooring materials.

Claudia Contreras, Executive Director of Global Sustainability Services at Lenovo, said, “Discovering inventive ways to fulfill Lenovo’s commitment to sustainability has been a joy. Our partnership with Aectual has been ambitious and inventive, breathing new life into e-waste plastics through pioneering 3D printing technology.”

The Lenovo poufs feature red tops that pay homage to Lenovo's signature TrackPoint stick and are said to represent Lenovo’s commitment to its Asset Recovery Services (ARS), which is designed to promote sustainable device lifecycle management.

Hedwig Heinsman, Cofounder and Creative Director at Aectual, added, “This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to repurposing materials and championing sustainability. The poufs showcased at Tech World are just the beginning of our collective vision to reimagine and build sustainable solutions."

Founded by a group of architects and designers in 2017, today Aectual specialises in producing mass customised products such as wall panels, flooring, room dividers and stairs with 100% recyclable, renewable materials.