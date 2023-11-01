AMGTA lifecycle assessment study finds 3D printing reduces CO2 emissions in luxury designer shoe application

× Expand Stratasys

Additive manufacturing technology reduces emissions and conserves resources in the production of fashion footwear, according to a study commissioned by the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA).

The report, titled ‘Comparative Analysis: 3D Material Jetting vs Traditional Methods for Designer Luxury Goods’, covers a year-long collaboration between AMGTA, Stratasys, and the DYLOAN Bond Factory, the first Italian hub of luxury design and production and a Pattern Group company.

Through this study, the partners modelled the transition from traditional manufacturing methods to advanced additive manufacturing to create 16,000 units of a logo applique for 8,000 pairs of luxury designer shoes, printed on fabric using the Stratasys J850 Fashion TechStyle printer.

The results of study suggest the additive manufacturing print-to-textile production process reduced CO2e emissions by 24.8%. When accounting for customer scope of production (16,000 printed logos for 8,000 pairs of shoes), the study found that additive manufacturing can save almost one metric ton of CO2e. CO2e represents the carbon dioxide equivalent and means the number of metric tons of CO2 emissions with the same global warming potential as one metric ton of another greenhouse gas.

Other findings of the report include a 49.9% saving on stock material across the supply chain, a saving of over 300,000 litres of water (the J850 TechStyle is a water-less process), and a reduction in electrical energy consumption by over 64%. A single additive manufacturing workflow is also said to have reduced supply chain dependencies from four technologies to one, while production and logistical stages were optimised from 12 stages to two.

“We are pleased to issue the third body of research in a series of papers designed to reveal the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing adoption,” commented Sherri Monroe, Executive Director of the AMGTA. “We are committed to advancing the research and publication required to better understand the sustainable value of AM technologies as part of the manufacturing cycle for broad business cases. The Stratasys-Dyloan Bond Fashion Factory Life Cycle Analysis (LCA), assessing print-to-textile, is our first polymer undertaking. It delivers important data that supports the value of AM to impact one of the most polluting industries in the world.”

“Our Mindful Manufacturing approach is a commitment to our customers,” added Stratasys CEO Dr Yoav Zeif. “By embracing sustainable practices and innovative AM technologies, we’re working to reduce global carbon footprints – our own and our users. This study showcases how the adoption of our advanced AM offering empowers customers to deliver manufacturing solutions that improve their impact on the environment and at the same time deliver competitive advantage through innovation in production for design.”

The research was conducted by Reeves Insight and peer reviewed by ACAM Aachen Center for Additive Manufacturing GmbH.

It follows the completion of two other LCA studies commissioned by AMGTA, with the first assessing the environmental impact of using additive manufacturing for a low-pressure turbine bracket, and the second measuring the environmental impact of a 3D printed steel scroll chiller in an HVAC system.