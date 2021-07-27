Eight more companies join AMGTA to promote green benefits of 3D printing

× Expand Eight companies join the AMGTA to promote sustainable benefits of additive manufacturing.

Another eight companies have now joined the Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), the industry’s first trade organisation dedicated to promoting and educating on the benefits of sustainability within 3D printing.

The organisation now has a total of 28 members including Founding Members Sintavia, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, QC Laboratories, Inc. and ExOne, which announced its participation back in January after amplifying its sustainability message last year. Today, 3D printing pioneer Stratasys has been announced as a fifth Founding Member. Together, the co-founders are set to determine the strategic direction of the AMGTA, provide governance oversight, and consider future research projects that members may vote to commission.

“I’m elated to welcome aboard our new Founding Member Stratasys, as well as each of our new Participating Member companies,” said Sherry Handel, Executive Director of the AMGTA. “Their collective pledge to support the AMGTA’s mission well-positions our trade group for accelerated growth and investment in new sustainability research projects in additive manufacturing. I look forward to working with each of our members as we expand the AMGTA as the key industry resource committed to advancing sustainability in the AM industry.”

Also joining the AMGTA at Participating Members level are 3D Metalforge, 3D Systems, 3YOURMIND, AMT, Hyperion Metals, NatureWorks, and The Barnes Global Advisors. The companies represent a range of capabilities along the additive manufacturing value chain from software to materials and post-processing and will join the likes of DyeMansion, BASF 3D Printing Solutions and TRUMPF, who were announced as members earlier this year, in conducting research into the sustainable benefits of 3D printing and educating the public and industry about the positive environmental impact of the technology as an alternative to traditional manufacturing.

The AMGTA's growing list of participants reflects the 3D printing industry's wider interest in sustainability. AM technologies are believed to promote more environmentally friendly methods of manufacture due to reduced material consumption, the ability to manufacture closer to the point of need, and redesign parts to reduce weight and energy consumption. More research is however needed into the true green credentials of AM across a part's lifecycle and the AMGTA has so far authored five white papers focusing on the environmental impacts of metal AM. Individual companies are also taking it upon themselves to tackle challenges around sustainability including Participating Members Materialise, which recently announced the a launch of a new selective laser sintering service based on a technology breakthrough which makes it possible to 3D print with up to 100% re-used powder, and DyeMansion, which was named as one of the first companies on board Europe's mission to become the first climate-neutral continent last year.

