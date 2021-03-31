Additive Manufacturing Users Group announces 2021 scholarship recipients

× Expand From left: John Sorvillo, director for Westwood Prep Academy at New Beginnings in Youngstown, Ohio, and Sean Dobson, Ph.D. student at the University of Cincinnati.

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced the recipients of its two scholarships which recognise students and teachers who demonstrate a passion for AM, ahead of this year’s AMUG Conference.

The Randy Stevens Scholarship has been awarded to John Sorvillo, director for Westwood Prep Academy at New Beginnings in Youngstown, Ohio, while Sean Dobson, who is pursuing a Ph.D. in material science at the University of Cincinnati, has been awarded the Guy E. Bourdeau Scholarship. Both will have the opportunity to attend the conference in Orlando, Florida on 2-6 May, 2021 and present their work on stage.

In a press release, AMUG organisers said this year’s recipients “demonstrate dedication to advancing the technology and a commitment to advancing individuals through the technology.”

Brett Charlton, chair of the AMUG Scholarship Committee, said, “Educators are using AM to expand minds and stretch the boundaries of education. Students are tackling significant issues and expanding the applications of AM in the world.” He continued, “The applications were numerous, amazing, and inspiring. The committee had quite a challenge in making its selections, but it determined that John Sorvillo and Sean Dobson epitomised what the scholarships represent.”

Sorvillo is a licensed elementary school teacher who has been in educational administration for nearly a decade. At the Westwood Preparatory Academy, the students are in residential care, most under court custody with no familial provisions. As a director at the academy, Sorvillo's goal is to inspire hope through education. Initially, the academy had just one 3D printer but struggled to incorporate it into instructional lessons. With Sorvillo’s efforts, it now has four printers which are used to help the students build valuable life and technology skills.

Sorvillo said, “As amazing as the printers are, it’s the design and collaboration workstations that really make the difference.

“3D printing has given us the ability to make our kids a positive force in our community.”

Commenting on what he hopes to learn from the AMUG Conference, Sorvillo said: “I would love to see how this equipment operates in the larger picture of the entire industry and how we can incorporate that into lessons to better help our kids have a shot at success. I would like the opportunity to make contacts in this industry who can help us educate our students on what it takes to enter this field as a business owner.”

According to student winner Sean Dobson, attending AMUG will be a chance “to learn from those who have experience far beyond my own, and to share what I have learned with those who may just be starting out.”

Dobson’s interest in AM began during an internship in Gulfstream Aerospace’s 3D Printing Laboratory which took him to an undergraduate research role at U of L’s Rapid Prototyping Center (RPC) where he discovered a passion for metal 3D printing while working on projects for organisations such as NASA and the U.S. Navy. During his senior project, he developed an affordable, modular desktop machine for fused filament fabrication, CNC milling, laser cutting, and injection moulding which led to the founding of ModMan Technology with two colleagues. After receiving a bachelor’s, Dobson earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from U of L where he continued his research for the U.S. Navy’s project as a graduate research assistant. Dobson is currently working towards a Ph.D. in material science at the University of Cincinnati (UC) and works as an additive and material engineer at Vertex Manufacturing.

For more on this year's AMUG Conference, check out our preview in the latest issue of TCT North America.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.