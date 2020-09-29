Alloyed expands presence in Japan with NTT DATA XAM TECHNOLOGIES partnership

× Expand Alloyed

Alloyed has announced it is working with Japanese additive manufacturing service provider NTT DATA XAM TECHNOLOGIES (XAM) to deliver fine-featured 3D printed parts.

Signing a Memorandum of Understanding, the companies will pool their respective expertise in the development of metal additive manufacturing materials and 3D printing processes to support customers throughout Japan. Alloyed has looked to establish its presence in the Japanese market immediately after JX Metals Group acquired shares in the company, which brought together the competencies of OxMet Technologies and Betatype. Its Tokyo office opened in April to support existing customers in Japan and assess the potential for further opportunities in the market.

The company has, as a result, aligned with XAM which, despite only being founded in 2020, has developed a strong base of industrial customers. By partnering with Alloyed, it will now supplement its machine sales, technical support, application development, material development, consultancy and the contract manufacturing services, with access to materials developed with Alloyed’s Alloys By Design (ABD) platform. Last year, Alloyed released the ABD-900AM, a high-temperature nickel alloyed ‘designed bottom-up for the unique demands of additive manufacture’, and is working to develop other high-performance ABD alloys too.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding, XAM becomes the ‘preferred manufacturer’ of components based on these alloys, with the companies set to collaborate on the development of ‘leading edge’ applications and, ultimately, establish additive manufacturing as a key manufacturing process throughout Japan.

“We have been seeking a dynamic partner with a broad market access with whom we could collaborate in Japan and NDES has the ideal attributes: an ambitious management team with strong corporate backing, extensive experience in additive manufacture, a range of industrial customers and strong connections in many of the industries in which we think additive manufacturing has revolutionary potential,” commented Alloyed CEO Michael Holmes. “Together, we hope we can fulfil the potential of additive manufacture to bring game-changing performance enhancements, more responsive supply chains, high potential for customisation and rapid product development to a range of 21st century industries.”

“OxMet Technologies and Betatype are leading European companies in the area of advanced engineering for the additive manufacturing field and we are truly honoured to be able to establish collaboration with Alloyed including these two leading edge companies while the expectations for additive manufacturing are getting higher in Japan,” added Hitoshi Sakai, CTO of XAM. “Although AM remains a developing technology, we are expecting that the joint and collaborative application of the competitive advantages of each company – material knowledge, process know-how, engineering skill – can create a new era of applications which fulfil the maximum potential of additive manufacturing.”