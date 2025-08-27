AMUG announces registration opening for 2026 conference in Reno

× Expand AMUG

The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced the launch date for online registration for its 2026 conference.

The annual event, which focuses on additive manufacturing education and training, will open registration to all owners and operators of industrial 3D printing technologies on September 2, 2025.

For the first time ever, the conference will be held at the at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada, from March 15 - 19, 2026. The new location promises revamped session tracks that are said to be reflect the AM industry's focus on applications and vertical markets, and more hands-on workshops and training. The latter will be delivered through the introduction of Training Labs where conference sponsors will provide "under-the-hood" deep dives and training sessions, and a large dedicated space for hands-on workshops throughout the week

Shannon VanDeren, president, said, "We are very excited about AMUG 2026. It will blend staples that have made the conference so impactful for additive manufacturing users with changes that will elevate the experience." She continued, "Every aspect of the conference is devised to help users grow and operations excel."

Other highlights include the annual Innovators Showcase, which takes the form of an on-stage interview with the recipient of AMUG’s Innovators Award - typically AM inventors, founders and application pioneers - set to be announced in September. The AMUGexpo will also be accessible on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and will include the Start-up Launchpad, featuring up to 10 newcomers on the expo floor.

The all-inclusive conference registration fee - which includes meals, drinks, networking receptions and special Wednesday evening event - is priced at $1,295.00 through December 12, 2025.