Ansys & Intellegens partner to enhance additive manufacturing workflows with machine learning

Ansys has embedded Intellegens’ machine learning technology into its Granta MI materials data management platform to enhance additive manufacturing workflows.

The partnering companies believe the combination of their tools will help to ensure additive manufacturing processes are reliable and repeatable, with users able to quickly and easily ‘analyse data from experiment, simulation or production generating models that capture vital insights.’

Intellegens’ Alchemite deep learning algorithms are said to very quickly ‘find relationships’ within complex datasets, harnessing the data to identify the ‘critical combination of factors’ that control the performance of additively manufactured parts. This machine learning capability can be applied throughout additive manufacturing workflows, whether in process parameter optimisation, failure analysis and quality control, or computational design of materials.

While Ansys’ Granta MI platform boasts materials data management capabilities that cover powder and raw material data, machine build parameters and post-build processing data, the company has sought to integrate Alchemite to make the analysis of that data more straightforward. When Alchemite’s deep learning algorithms get to work, they are said to extract ‘all possible knowledge’ from the available data. Ansys believes their integration with Granta MI will ensure key process and property relationships are found quicker, models are continuously improved as the data is updated and the additive manufacturing workflows of its users will be significantly improved.

“Intellegens’ machine learning technology offers a ready-made solution to key data analysis challenges faced by our additive manufacturing customers,” commented Rob Davis, Director of Product Management at Ansys. “Integration with Ansys Granta MI creates a unified workflow for capturing and applying results from AM testing, simulation and production.”

“Merging the data management capabilities of Ansys’ Granta MI with the machine learning prowess of Alchemite is a perfect fit, promising to deliver deep insights to additive manufacturing workflows,” added Dr Gareth Conduit, CTO at Intellegens. “We look forward to working with the global Ansys network to deliver the benefits of machine learning to many more AM project teams.”

