Apple additively manufactures parts for new iPhone Air & Apple Watch Series 11

Apple has leaned on additive manufacturing technology for the production of parts in its new iPhone Air and Apple Watch Series 11 products.

The iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever made, while the Apple Watch Series 11 is said to offer the ‘most comprehensive set of health features yet.’

In order to fit into the slim design of the new iPhone product, Apple used 3D printing to produce the titanium USB-C port. The USB-C port is not only said to be stronger and thinner than predecessor iPhone charging ports, but the additive manufacturing process is also said to have used 33% less material than a conventional forging process.

For its Apple Watch Series 11, Apple is offering watches with aluminium and titanium cases, with the latter being produced with 3D printing technology. For this application, Apple says additive manufacturing used half the raw material that was required for previous generations.

Apple’s use of additive manufacturing for these components forms part of its 2030 plan to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint. To meet this target, the company is looking to reduce product emissions from its three biggest sources: materials, electricity and transportation.

The iPhone Air is made with 35% recycled content, including 80% recycled titanium – the highest ever for an iPhone – and 100% recycled cobalt in the battery. It has been manufactured with 45% renewable electricity across the supply chain and will be shipped in paper packaging that is 100% fibre-based and can be easily recycled.

For its Apple Watch Series 11, Apple achieved 40% recycled content, which again includes 100% recycled cobalt in the battery, and 100% recycled titanium and aluminium in the case. It has been manufactured with 100% renewable electricity across the supply chain and will also be shipped in paper packaging that is 100% fibre-based and easy to recycle.

Apple provided full details of the features of its new iPhone Air and Apple Watch Series 11 in official announcements.