Australian Army successfully completes first field trial of SPEE3D metal 3D printing technology

The Australian Army has completed the first field trial of SPEE3D’s WarpSPEE3D metal 3D printing technology in the Northern Territory.

Across three days at the Mount Bundey field training area earlier this month, the WarpSPEE3D machine was deployed in various bush locations, unloaded on different terrains and consistently operational and able to print parts within 30 minutes.

The relationship between SPEE3D and the Australian Army began in February 2020 with the announcement of a $1.5 million investment in the trial and the start of a 12-month trial. Through this trial, the Army intends to put SPEE3D’s metal 3D printing system through its paces with a view to harnessing the technology to allow soldiers to print parts on the move rather than carrying spare parts while on missions. Around 20 soldiers have been undergoing advanced 3D printing training since the trial was announced; the first phase of which has been deemed a success by those involved.

“This phase has seen the 3D printing capability deployed to the field, alongside vital military equipment, contributing to the mission during this training cycle,” Lieutenant Colonel Kane Wright, 1 CSSB Commanding Officer, commented. “The ability to print repair parts in an environment like this has the potential to significantly reduce our footprint and repair damaged equipment – on the spot – to get us back to our main priority.”

“The first field deployment of WarpSPEE3D was an important milestone for SPEE3D,” added SPEE3D CEO Byron Kennedy. “While our equipment was initially designed for industrial use, this trial proved our equipment is actually very robust and can endure harsh conditions and rough handling very well. We look forward to future exercises and continuing to learn how we best serve the Australian Army and defence industry.”