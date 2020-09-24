Authentise launches tool to simplify tracking of 3D printing powders

Example showing material options in app.

Coming off the back of an announcement earlier this month which saw Authentise integrate Addiguru’s artificial intelligence-based real-time process monitoring capabilities into its Manufacturing Execution System, the developer of data-driven workflow tools for additive manufacturing (AM) has released a major feature update to simplify the digital tracking of AM powders.

In an effort to reduce waste and total cost while increasing reliability and transparency, the addition of a Material Management tool is said to provide a ‘full digital thread’ across material process steps such as sieving, blending, testing or printing.

Paired with the Authentise Manufacturing Execution System (AMES), which links the material traceability report with any part printed and the machine it was loaded into including operator actions, machine data, and more, makes Authentise “the only independent provider with an end-to-end digital material and part traceability solution,” according to CEO Andre Wegner.

Wegner said: “There’s still so much we don’t know about the additive process: How do storage conditions affect end part quality? How many times can we recycle, under what conditions? As a result, too much money is wasted as we default to the most secure and expensive options. Too many parts still end up being printed with virgin powder unnecessarily. The integration of our unique ability to draw together data from machines, operators, testing and now materials finally gives us the tools to understand these processes fully, and explain them to our partners.”

In a press release, Authentise names Boeing and TWI Ltd in the UK as users of the Material Management tool.

“Digital Material Management is the missing piece of the puzzle for us,” Miguel Zavala, Project Leader in Laser Additive Manufacturing at TWI commented. “As a certified Lloyds Register lab, we have to prove that we’re following the right process at all times. The combination of AMES with a seamless material tracking tool delivers a full digital traceability of not only what we’ve done but everything that has happened to the part. We can use that data to improve our processes, provide automated reports to clients and work with our partners to develop better machines, materials, processes and designs.”