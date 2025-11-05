Automotive supplier Angstrom Group acquires Mantle

Angstrom Group, a leading full-service supplier to automotive and industrial OEMs, has acquired metal additive manufacturing firm Mantle.

With a hybrid technology that combines metal 3D printing and CNC machining, Mantle has established itself as a leading provider of metal additive manufacturing technology for tooling applications and joins Angstrom in a bid to expand its reach and accelerate adoption of its toolmaking technology.

The 3D printing vendor is hoping to expand its presence in global markets and deliver 'new efficiencies and opportunities for moulders, mould makers and OEMs.

Moreover, Mantle believes the Angstrom Group investment will provide the resources to expand production capacity, strengthen its partner network, and accelerate deployment of its hybrid additive–subtractive manufacturing systems.

“With Mantle now part of the Angstrom family, our goal is clear—to industrialise this breakthrough metal additive technology and make it broadly accessible,” said Nagesh Palakurthi, Founder and CEO of Angstrom Group. “By offering financing solutions and integrated tool design services, we will help customers adopt and benefit from advanced metal 3D printing—transforming manufacturing at scale.”

“This is a very exciting day for Mantle and our customers. The Angstrom Group has a stellar reputation in the manufacturing industry, and by combining forces, Mantle will be able to further our mission of revolutionising toolmaking for plastic part manufacturers globally,” added Ted Sorom, Mantle’s CEO. “Toolmakers should expect to see continued innovation and efficiency as Mantle’s TrueShape technology is further advanced and expanded with the full backing of the Angstrom Group.”