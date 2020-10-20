Automotive supplier JRM Group installs DMG Mori LASERTEC 30 SLM 3D printing system

× Expand DMG Mori Lasertec SLM 30

DMG Mori has announced the first instalment of its LASERTEC 30 SLM 2nd generation additive manufacturing machine in the UK.

JRM Group, a renowned Tier 1 supplier to the motorsport and automotive sectors, is to implement the Selective Laser Melting system as a ‘cornerstone’ of its collaboration with existing customers, as well as allow it to expand into the aerospace and medical industries. The company is an existing user of DMG Mori’s DMU 75 monoBLOCK and DMU 50 5-axis machinery and CLX 450 and AL2 turning machinery but has invested in the company’s metal 3D printing capabilities as it broadens its offering.

This broadening of the company’s portfolio comes as it plans an additional centre of excellence to complement its three existing sites. From these locations, JRM Group works alongside the likes of Aston Martin, Jaguar Land Rover, Arctic Trucks, Subaru and Nissan Nismo to develop designs for low volume, high value components. With the addition of additive manufacturing technology to its repertoire, the company will look to exercise its ability to consolidate multiple assembled components into one functional part, redesign components to optimise weight and strength, and build in features like internal voids and tubes which would typically be considered impossible through conventional means of manufacture.

The LASERTEC 30 SLM 2nd generation platform should allow JRM Group to begin working through these capabilities, additively manufacturing parts in titanium, aluminium and stainless steel powders inside a 300 x 300 x 300 mm build volume. As JRM Group steps into metal additive manufacturing, both parties are eager to see the results.

“We are very excited to be working with JRM. It has the skills and contacts to take full advantage of the LASERTEC 30 SLM 2nd generation’s capability for innovation and we are looking forward to being involved in some of its projects,” commented DMG Mori UK Managing Director Steve Finn.

“DMG Mori technology puts us right at the front in engineering and technical capability,” added Jason King, Managing Director at JRM Group. “Our specialists have the skills to develop radical solutions and now, with the LASERTEC 30 SLM 2nd generation, we have the tools to turn them into reality.”