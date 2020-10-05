Azul 3D enters into exclusive 3D printing development partnership with DuPont Electronics & Imaging

× Expand Azul 3D/ Instagram Azul 3D's HARP technology. Azul 3D's HARP technology.

Azul 3D has announced an ‘exclusive development collaboration’ with DuPont Electronics and Imaging which will aim to establish 3D printing technologies within the electronic materials industry.

DuPont Electronics & Imagine supplies materials and technologies to semiconductor, electronics and digital printing companies around the world. The company has teamed up with Azul 3D in a bid to attribute the capabilities of its High Area Rapid Printing (HARP) technology for applications that have been described by the partners as ‘previously inaccessible’.

HARP is a stereolithography-based 3D printing technology that uses a mobile liquid interface to reduce adhesive forced between itself and the printed part to enable a continuous and quick printing process. The technology was developed at Northwestern University and is being brought to market to support industrial companies through their product development cycles and into their series production efforts.

Founded last year, Azul has already managed to procure more than $12m from a series of investors, with ExOne CEO John Hartner and former GEICO exec Louis A. Simpson joining its Board of Directors. As the company continues to build momentum, it has aligned with DuPont Electronics and Imaging in an effort to penetrate the electronic materials space.

“This collaboration with DuPont is very important to us. In addition to validating the industry-enabling capabilities of HARP, it showcases our ability to use it to transform aspects of the manufacturing sector,” commented Chad Mirkin, Azul 3D co-founder and chair.

“Combining DuPont’s expertise with Azul 3D’s capabilities in 3D printing will be a powerful pathway for exploring new technology innovations,” added Nick Pugliano, Business Development Director, DuPont Electronics & Imaging. “We’re looking forward to collaborating to meet emerging industry needs.”