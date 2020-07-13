BAE Systems aims to additively manufacture 30% of Tempest aircraft components as new smart factory opens

× Expand BAE Systems BAE Systems smart factory

BAE Systems has set a target for 30% of its Tempest fighter jet componentry to be manufactured with 3D printing as a new multi-million-pound smart factory opens in Warton, Lancashire.

As reported by the Financial Times, the aerospace and defence company has put existing suppliers in the UK on notice of a ‘radical change’ in the way it designs and builds aircraft. In addition to around one-third of parts being 3D printed, BAE Systems is also aiming for half of the Tempest to be put together by robots on the UK defence group’s assembly line. The company’s new Lancashire facility is said to be ‘first-of-its-kind’ and will house automated robots and virtual and augmented reality technology to support the production of next-generation combat aircraft systems like Tempest.

BAE Systems has harnessed 3D printing for less than 1% of its Typhoon aircraft with zero automation, but amid the economic downturn in the aerospace sector as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, BAE is hoping to cut the cost and time of Tempest's production by up to half. According to the FT report, the company has already seen the production time of one large component located in the rear fuselage reduced from two years to two months thanks to 3D printing technology and has confirmed a ‘reshaping' of its supply chain. This could see the additive manufacture of some components brought in-house, rather than produced through third-party suppliers.

×

The company has worked with 3D printing technology for more than 20 years, primarily for rapid prototyping and growing to include the manufacture of ‘standard components’ for the Typhoon fighter aircraft. While the use of 3D printing was ongoing for Typhoon, BAE was also creating technology concepts for the Tempest, as mentioned when its collaboration with Renishaw was announced earlier this year. BAE has also established a unique partnership with Stratasys in the last 12 months, which will give the aerospace giant increased access to new additive manufacturing technologies and materials.

Chief Executive Charles Woodburn is quoted in the FT report as saying: “To stay at the forefront of this strategically important industry, we have to radically change the way we design and build combat air systems.”

The Head of the Midlands Aerospace Alliance Andrew Mair says the move to robotics and additive manufacturing technologies by BAE on the Tempest programme ‘poses a threat’ to many traditional aerospace suppliers, but trade unions are said to have offered their backing to the changes, with Unite’s National Officer for Aerospace Rhys McCarthy saying higher value jobs will be created.

Commenting on the opening of BAE’s new smart factory, BAE Systems Air Manufacturing Director Dave Holmes said: “Driving our manufacturing capabilities forward as we prepare for the fourth industrial revolution will sustain and develop critical skillsets and ensure we can continue to deliver military capability to address future threats, whilst improving productivity and delivering value for money for our customers.”

Want to discuss? Join in the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.