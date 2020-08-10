BASF adds glass fibre-filled filaments to 3D printing portfolio through acquisition of Owens Corning XSTRAND line

× Expand Owens Corning Owens Corning XSTRAND BASF

BASF has announced the acquisition of Owens Corning’s XSTRAND business line in a move that broadens the Forward AM 3D printing materials portfolio.

The takeover will see the Forward AM integrate key intellectual property and the XSTRAND brand but, per the agreement, the transfer of personnel is not envisaged.

As the XSTRAND brand is transitioned to BASF, the company will add advanced glass fibre-reinforced filaments to its Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) offering. Currently, BASF’s FFF offering is made up of TPU, TPE, TPC, HiPS, PCTG, PP, PA, PET, ABS and PLA grades, as well as the Ultrafuse 316L metal filament.

Subsequent to the XSTRAND acquisition, glass fibre-reinforced Polyamide 6 (PA 6), Polypropylene (PP) and Polycarbonate (PC) materials will be made available by BASF. These 30% glass fibre filled materials boast the respective advantages of PA 6, PP and PC, while offering increased strength, rigidity, heat deflection and durability. They are each applicable in a range of applications inside in the automotive and household appliance markets.

“Through the acquisition of the Owens Corning XSTRAND business, we are able to serve our customers with new and innovative filaments for 3D printing,” commented François Minec, Managing Director of BASF 3D Printing Solutions. “By adding these high-performing materials, Forward AM now offers one of the broadest product ranges in the entire additive manufacturing industry, with expert solutions tailored to all industrial customer needs.”

“BASF’s capability will enable the further acceleration of XSTRAND product and support future growth of the composites industry,” added Dr Christopher Skinner, Vice President of Strategic Marketing, Composites, Owens Corning. “Owens Corning will continue its collaboration with BASF as we transition XSTRAND to them.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.