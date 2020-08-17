Photocentric and BASF to launch new 3D printing materials line

× Expand Photocentric Magna 3D print farm.

The 3D printing business unit within specialty chemical giant BASF has announced the launch of a new material range with UK-based photopolymer expert Photocentric in a bid to “drive the mass-scale production of 3D printed components.”

The collaboration will see BASF 3D Printing Solutions’ Forward AM brand offer photopolymers specifically developed for Photocentric’s LCD screen printers, while Photocentric will offer a new range of optimised resins, ten so far, in a new ‘Ultracur3D Powered by Photocentric’ portfolio. Ultracur3D EPD 1006 Powered by Photocentric will be the first in the series of materials marketed by both companies and set to continue to expand going forward, promising high quality results at a competitive cost per part.

The two companies began working together in 2018 in an effort to establish 3D printing solutions that “replace parts of traditional manufacturing processes such as injection moulding for small series” and enable the production of large components. The aim of today’s announcement is to drive the production of 3D printed parts at scale, demonstrated by Photocentric in a recent behind the scenes look at its Magna 3D print farm which is currently manufacturing 7 million face shields for the NHS.

“From the very beginning of our cooperation, together we have aimed to extend the possibilities of advanced photopolymer solutions to address the enormous spectrum of applications opened up by the outstanding performance of this Additive Manufacturing technology. We believe the combination of the expertise gained through decades of BASF research into 3D printing materials, our unique material portfolio, and Photocentric’s remarkable printer technology, genuinely has potential to enable cost competitive parts printing and thus make mass-manufacturing of functional end-use parts a reality,” explains François Minec, Managing Director BASF 3D Printing Solutions.

Dr. Piotr Bazula, Global Product and New Business Development Manager Liquid Formulation Solutions, BASF 3D Printing Solutions, added that the two will offer “industry-disruptive prices on formulated bulk resin” to help “move the additive manufacturing business towards higher productivity and lower prices per printed part.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Paul Holt, Managing Director at Photocentric Ltd said: “Photocentric is deepening its partnership with BASF to facilitate the custom mass manufacture of components in a wide variety of industries. Together we have created a unique combination of software, hardware and chemistry that removes obstacles to using Additive Manufacturing in mass production. Working with Forward AM, we have developed a portfolio of products that delivers the required functional properties perfectly, enables high-resolution mass manufacture, and thereby adds real customer value.”