BASF launches 17-4 PH stainless steel filament for FFF 3D printing

BASF has announced the launch of a 17-4 PH stainless steel material for Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF) 3D printing systems.

The Ultrafuse 17-4 material comprises metal powder with a polymer binder to make it processable on polymer extrusion 3D printing platforms. It comes a year after the company introduced its first Ultrafuse metal 3D printing filament, Ultrafuse 316L.

BASF believes the material will allow users of the most accessible 3D printing process to produce metal components safely, easily and cost-efficiently. Boasting both high mechanical strength and hardness, BASF says the material is suitable for functional prototypes, functional end-use parts and tooling components in the petrochemicals, aerospace, automotive and medical markets.

Ultrafuse metal 3D printing filaments are able to be processed on all ‘common’ open-source FFF printers, with industry-standard debinding and sintering processes required post-print.

“Ultrafuse 17-4 PH is an outstanding result of our strong R&D commitment,” commented Firat Hizal, Head of Metal Systems Group, BASF 3D Printing Solutions. “We filamented more than 10 different metals from titanium to tool-grade steels and several alternative materials to print support structures within this year. Going forward, we will continue to introduce the new filaments that the market and our customers demand. We have already established a distribution network that collaborates closely with our debinding and sintering service partners in different regions and can thus deliver an integrated end-to-end solution. We are proud to extend our portfolio with Ultrafuse 17-4 PH.”

